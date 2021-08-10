Left Menu

ITBP flags off a 7-day cycling expedition to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of India's Independence

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has organized a 7-day cycling expedition covering 225 km from the Nathu La in Sikkim to Siliguri to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th year of Independence and Fit India Movement.

ANI | Nathu La (Sikkim) | Updated: 10-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 12:50 IST
ITBP flags off a 7-day cycling expedition to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of India's Independence
visuals from the ITBP cycling expedition launch ( ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has organized a 7-day cycling expedition covering 225 km from the Nathu La in Sikkim to Siliguri to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th year of Independence and Fit India Movement. The 48th Battalion of the ITBP organized a week-long cycling expedition during which team members will organize medical camps, distribute medicines, plant tree saplings, and engage in career counselling for the youth, besides other awareness drives. The cycling expedition will conclude on August 15, said the ITBP.

Raised on October 24, 1962, the ITBP, which started with 4 battalions, has now 56 service Battalions with a total strength of approximately 90,000 personnel. Presently, the ITBP has been guarding the India-China border in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh state from the Karakoram pass in J&K to Jechap La in Arunachal Pradesh and various installations of national importance throughout the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021