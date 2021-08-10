ITBP flags off a 7-day cycling expedition to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of India's Independence

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has organized a 7-day cycling expedition covering 225 km from the Nathu La in Sikkim to Siliguri to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th year of Independence and Fit India Movement. The 48th Battalion of the ITBP organized a week-long cycling expedition during which team members will organize medical camps, distribute medicines, plant tree saplings, and engage in career counselling for the youth, besides other awareness drives. The cycling expedition will conclude on August 15, said the ITBP.

Raised on October 24, 1962, the ITBP, which started with 4 battalions, has now 56 service Battalions with a total strength of approximately 90,000 personnel. Presently, the ITBP has been guarding the India-China border in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh state from the Karakoram pass in J&K to Jechap La in Arunachal Pradesh and various installations of national importance throughout the country. (ANI)