Rajya Sabha adjourned again amid opposition protests

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period on Tuesday amid continued uproar by opposition members.

The House was first adjourned till 12 PM soon after the laying of papers as opposition members created noisy scenes.

Members of the Congress, TMC, and some other parties stormed the well-carrying placards and started raising slogans. When the House met again at 12 PM, Deputy Chairman Harivansh started with the Question Hour even though opposition members trooped into the well and indulged in sloganeering.

The Question Hour continued despite the din by opposition members for around 30 minutes.

When the members raised their pitch amid continued slogan shouting, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 PM.

The upper house has failed to transact any significant business due to the uproar created by opposition members, who are pressing for a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue.

Opposition members are also demanding a discussion on the farmers' agitation, but want the Pegasus issue to be discussed first.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu earlier disallowed all adjournment notices under Rule 267 given by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC), Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), Elamaram Kareem (CPM), and Binoy Viswam (CPI) on the Pegasus issue, saying the issue has already been taken up by the House.

''...as the matter has already been taken up and members were called to ask for supplementary, clarification, it did not happen. So, I did not allow it,'' Naidu said, leading to protest by some opposition members.

The chairman pointed out that Tuesday was the 16th sitting of the House during the Monsoon session, but it has functioned at the rate of only one hour per day.

He said a discussion on the farmers' issues is scheduled even as several opposition members entered the Well of the House and raised slogans demanding the taking up of the Pegasus matter.

''You are preventing discussion on the farmers' issue which is a larger issue and is scheduled for discussion today in the House,'' Naidu said, adding if the Rajya Sabha is not allowed to function, a message will go out that the House was not concerned about the plight of the farmers.

However, opposition members did not yield. At this point, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

A short duration discussion on agricultural problems and solutions is listed in the business schedule for the day.