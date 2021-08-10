Left Menu

Fire put out at Iranian petrochemicals plant - reports

A fire broke out at a storage tank in a petrochemicals plant on Iran's Gulf island of Kharg on Tuesday, but the blaze was brought under control and there were no casualties, the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency reported.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 13:11 IST
Fire put out at Iranian petrochemicals plant - reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A fire broke out at a storage tank in a petrochemicals plant on Iran's Gulf island of Kharg on Tuesday, but the blaze was brought under control and there were no casualties, the Iranian oil ministry's SHANA news agency reported. "Fortunately, this accident did not cause any casualties and its cause is being investigated," Mohammad Ali Kazemipour, spokesman for the Kharg Petrochemical Company, told SHANA.

"The blaze is now completely contained and we are carrying out cooling operations," Kazemipour said. The incident did not affect production, Kazemipour told the semi-official news agency ILNA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021