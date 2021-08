PM Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0 for providing free LPG connections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Ujjwala 2.0 -- the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) -- by handing over LPG connections in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh and said his government aims to ensure that benefit of the country's resources reach all.

''As we will be celebrating 75th year of Independence this year and look at the progress in the past seven-and-a-half decades, we feel that some situation and conditions should have changed decades ago,'' the prime minister said in his address after the launch.

Advertisement

''For many fundamental needs such as road, power, hospital, cooking gas, school, water, home, people of the country had to wait for decades. This is unfortunate and women suffered the most due to this,'' he said.

''How could the country become self-reliant without self-confidence,'' he added.

After the formal launch, the prime minister distributed free gas connections to 10 women virtually.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath handed over the documents to the women on behalf of the PM.

Interacting with the women beneficiaries, the prime minister said, ''Before 2014, people had to take rounds of government offices for taking benefit of any scheme.'' ''We attempt to ensure that benefits of schemes or resources reach all,'' he added.

During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households.

Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories such as SC and ST communities and forest dwellers.

Also, the target was revised to eight crores LPG connections. This was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of schedule, officials said.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the scheme was announced.

These one crore additional connections under Ujjwala 2.0 aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY. Along with a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide the first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries. The enrolment procedure will require minimal paperwork. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof, and a self-declaration will suffice, they said.

Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the prime minister's vision of universal access to LPG, it said.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present on the occasion. In his address, Puri said that the use of wood and coal for cooking has adverse effects on the health of women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)