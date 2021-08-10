Left Menu

5,886 security personnel killed in terrorist incidents in J-K till August 2019

As many as 5,886 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terrorist incidents from 1989 till August 5, 2019, informed Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:18 IST
5,886 security personnel killed in terrorist incidents in J-K till August 2019
Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 5,886 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terrorist incidents from 1989 till August 5, 2019, informed Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha regarding security personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir before abrogation of Article 370, Rai said, "Jammu and Kashmir have been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border. Since the inception of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (from 1989 till August 5, 2019), 5886 security personnel were killed in J&K in terrorist incidents."

He further said that ex-gratia relief is given to the Next of Kin (NoK) as per the extant rules of the security forces concerned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021