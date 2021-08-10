5,886 security personnel killed in terrorist incidents in J-K till August 2019
As many as 5,886 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terrorist incidents from 1989 till August 5, 2019, informed Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
In a written reply to Lok Sabha regarding security personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir before abrogation of Article 370, Rai said, "Jammu and Kashmir have been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border. Since the inception of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (from 1989 till August 5, 2019), 5886 security personnel were killed in J&K in terrorist incidents."
He further said that ex-gratia relief is given to the Next of Kin (NoK) as per the extant rules of the security forces concerned. (ANI)
