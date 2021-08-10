MP: Leopard trapped in barbed wire fence rescued

A leopard injured after being trapped in a barbed wire fence at a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district was rescued and brought to the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday.

After being alerted, a team led by a veterinarian rushed to the spot near Bodra village in Raisen on Monday. The leopard, about three years' old, was seriously injured, a public relations department official said, adding that the feline was rescued and put in a cage for starting its treatment.

Advertisement

The animal was brought to the Van Vihar here and kept in a quarantine enclosure for recovery, the official added. Madhya Pradesh is home to the largest number of leopards in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)