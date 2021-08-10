Left Menu

Fire put out at Iranian petrochemicals plant - state media

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:55 IST
A fire broke out at a storage tank in a petrochemicals plant on Iran's Gulf island of Kharg on Tuesday, but the blaze was extinguished and there were no casualties, the state news agency IRNA reported.

"The fire was completely put out after four hours by the island's firemen," Nasser Ebrahimi, Kharg's district governor, told IRNA. The blaze did not cause any casualties and its cause is being investigated," Ebrahimi said.

Mohammad Ali Kazemipour, spokesman for the Kharg Petrochemical Company, earlier said the incident did not affect production, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported.

