Left Menu

President Kovind pays homage to V.V. Giri on birth anniversary

The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Shri V.V. Giri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:29 IST
President Kovind pays homage to V.V. Giri on birth anniversary
The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Shri V.V. Giri. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, paid homage to Shri V.V. Giri, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 10, 2021). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Shri V.V. Giri.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021