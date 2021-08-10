President Kovind pays homage to V.V. Giri on birth anniversary

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, paid homage to Shri V.V. Giri, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 10, 2021). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Shri V.V. Giri.

(With Inputs from PIB)