Over 11.74 lakh users connected with Jan Aushadhi Sugam App

As of 04.08.2021, approximately 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App. The users of the App are able to find details about the name and price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), quality assurance and transaction details, etc.

Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly.

This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

