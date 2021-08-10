Left Menu

Over 11.74 lakh users connected with Jan Aushadhi Sugam App

Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:33 IST
Over 11.74 lakh users connected with Jan Aushadhi Sugam App
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As of 04.08.2021, approximately 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App. The users of the App are able to find details about the name and price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), quality assurance and transaction details, etc.

This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

