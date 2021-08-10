Left Menu

Govt says 19 states, UTs have adopted model groundwater law so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:30 IST
Govt says 19 states, UTs have adopted model groundwater law so far
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 19 states, Union Territories including Punjab and Haryana have so far adopted and implemented the central government's model law for regulating groundwater, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Jal Shakti Ministry has circulated a model bill to all the states/union territories to enable them to enact suitable groundwater legislation for the regulation of its development, which also includes the provision of rainwater harvesting.

''So far, 19 States/UTs have adopted and implemented the groundwater legislation,'' he said.

These include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Pondicherry have also adopted the model law.

The Minister also highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai YojanaHar Khet Ko Pani – Ground Water Irrigation (PMKSY-HKKP-GW) aims to provide financial assistance to states for assured groundwater irrigation to small and marginal farmers.

The scheme is applicable only in areas having a stage of groundwater development of less than 60 percent average rainfall of more than 750 mm and with shallow groundwater levels.

Under this scheme, 15 projects in 12 states namely Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Mizoram, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat have been approved with an estimated cost of Rs 1,718.49 crore since inception.

A scheme of Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) is also being implemented by the ministry to promote drip and sprinkler irrigation as a measure to save water.

On having a separate agri-budget, the minister said that there is no such proposal as on date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021