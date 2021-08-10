INS Talwar undertakes exercise with Kenya Navy Ship Shujaa

Post conclusion of exercise Cutlass Express INS Talwar undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with a Kenya Navy Ship Shujaa, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, on 07 Aug 21. Basic manoeuvring exercises were undertaken by the ships to enhance interoperability and strengthen maritime cooperation. On completion of the exercise, INS Talwar thanked Kenya Navy for hosting them at Mombasa and KNS Shujaa appreciated the Indian Navy for ensuring maritime safety in the southern IOR especially, the East Coast of Africa.

