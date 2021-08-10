Soccer star Messi to sign for PSG on Tuesday, father says
Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:39 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi will sign with Paris St Germain on Tuesday, his father told reporters at Barcelona airport.
Asked whether his son would sign with the French club, Jorge Messi answered "yes", confirming a report IN French newspaper L'Equipe.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- L'Equipe
- Argentine
- Lionel Messi
- French
- Jorge Messi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No pathway to reach the Paris Agreement’s 1.5˚C goal without the G20: UN chief
Olympics-Taekwondo-World body chief sets hopes for refugee medal in Paris
Olympics-Cycling-Schurter misses medal, but could return in Paris
Olympics-Boxing-Trinidadian Prince, 35, keeps route open for Paris return
Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's men regret silver, but turn sights to Paris