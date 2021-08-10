Union Steel Minister reviews Environment and Forest Clearance issues of CPSEs

Union Steel Minister, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh here today reviewed the Environment Clearance (EC) and Forest Clearance (FC) issues of CPSEs under the Ministry of Steel pending with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and State Governments.

The issues pertaining to Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC), Orissa Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (OMDC), Manganese Ore (India) Ltd. (MOIL) & Kudremudk Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) were deliberated in detail. Steel Minister, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh was apprised that Ministry is regularly interacting with MoEF&CC, who is proactively working towards granting the Environment Clearance and Forest Clearance approvals in a time-bound manner and many issues have been already resolved. Respective Division Heads briefed the Steel Minister about the issues pending approval at MoEF&CC and also with various State Governments.

Advertisement

Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh appreciated the progress made with regard to obtaining these approvals and directed that Ministry may take up the pending issues with the authorities concerned at MOEF&CC and respective State Governments for an early resolution.

(With Inputs from PIB)