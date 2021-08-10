Adventure Tourism recognized as Niche Tourism Product to promote India as 365 days destination

The development and promotion of tourism, including adventure tourism, enhancing safety and convenience at adventure tourism sites and conducting surveys to recognise new sites for adventure tourism, is primarily the responsibility of the State Governments/ Union Territory Administration. However, the Ministry of Tourism has recognized Adventure Tourism as a Niche Tourism Product to promote India as a 365 days destination and attract tourists with specific interests.

Apart from the above, the Ministry of Tourism has also issued Guidelines for Approval of Adventure Tour Operators as well as provides Central Financial Assistance to State Governments/UT Administration for development of tourism infrastructure which also include those in Adventure Tourism destinations under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Integrated Development of Tourist Circuits. A set of Guidelines on Safety and Quality Norms known as Basic Minimum Standards for Adventure Tourism Activities has also been formulated to boost adventure tourism in the country.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

