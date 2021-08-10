Left Menu

Belarus potash exporter says sanctions will increase global prices

Updated: 10-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:31 IST
Belarus potash exporter says sanctions will increase global prices
Belarus Potash Company, the exporting arm of state potash producer Belaruskali, said on Tuesday that Western sanctions on Belaruskali would lead to an increase in global potash prices and reduced availability of the commodity.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday that it would blacklist Belaruskali, one of Belarus' largest state-owned enterprises and one of the world's largest producers of potash.

