Left Menu

Jolidee Matongo elected as new mayor of Johannesburg

The City of Johannesburg has been without an Executive Mayor since Geoff Makhubo succumbed to COVID-19 complications in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:01 IST
Jolidee Matongo elected as new mayor of Johannesburg
Matongo is expected to announce the members of his mayoral committee during the next council meeting. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Johannesburg has a new Executive Mayor after Jolidee Matongo was elected to lead the city unopposed during an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday.

The City of Johannesburg has been without an Executive Mayor since Geoff Makhubo succumbed to COVID-19 complications in July.

Matongo is expected to announce the members of his mayoral committee during the next council meeting.

The 269 councillors in the metro did not submit any other names and, as per the Municipal Structures Act, therefore in the case that there is only one nominee that person automatically assumes the position.

Matongo's name was the most preferred by the ANC in the province after the selection of three names, including Salphina Mulaudzi and Mpho Moerane, for a mayoral candidate.

The 46-year-old is a Soweto-born former student activist. He served as the MMC for Finance under Makhubo.

He had risen through the ranks, from serving as a member of the Soweto Student Congress and the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) before moving on to serve as the regional head of Communications in the ANC for eight years.

Matongo holds various qualifications from different institutions, including a Diploma in Public Management, a Post Graduate Degree in Public Management from Unisa, a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Milpark Business School and is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Public Management with Mancosa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021