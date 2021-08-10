Decision on reopening schools, colleges to be taken by local authorities, says Maharashtra Health Minister
The decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken by local authorities, state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
The decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken by local authorities, state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. "As per the Disaster Management Act, the local district authorities will take decisions on reopening schools and colleges in their respective districts," he said.
When asked about reopening religious places, Tope said: "We have already instructed that no gatherings are allowed. We must wait for some time and after monitoring the situations, the decision will be taken." The Opposition in Maharashtra has been demanding that religious places should be reopened for devotees as well.
Meanwhile, according to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 4,505 new Covid-19 cases were reported and 68 deaths were reported. On August 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Maharashtra Covid Task Force to discuss various issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Tope
- Rajesh Tope
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Health
- Disaster Management Act
ALSO READ
Minor fire breaks out at New Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi
Maharashtra: Over 1 crore people received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Death toll rises to 164 in rain battered Maharashtra; parts of north India receive heavy rainfall
Maharashtra floods claim 251 lives, 13 districts across state affected, says Nawab Malik
PM Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday