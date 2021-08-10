Left Menu

Journalist working for Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested with 2 grenades in J-K's Srinagar

A journalist working for proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested with two grenades in Srinagar here on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:40 IST
Journalist working for Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested with 2 grenades in J-K's Srinagar
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A journalist working for proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested with two grenades in Srinagar here on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said. According to sources, the journalist was earlier arrested in 2019.

"Adil was working for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). His associate Zahid Nazar, who escaped from the site, had recently come out of jail. He was also arrested in an explosives-related case of Police Station Khrew," police sources added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021