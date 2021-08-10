Journalist working for Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested with 2 grenades in J-K's Srinagar
A journalist working for proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested with two grenades in Srinagar here on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A journalist working for proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested with two grenades in Srinagar here on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said. According to sources, the journalist was earlier arrested in 2019.
"Adil was working for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). His associate Zahid Nazar, who escaped from the site, had recently come out of jail. He was also arrested in an explosives-related case of Police Station Khrew," police sources added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jaish-e-Mohammed
- Jammu
- Srinagar
- Adil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan PM Khan's ruling party wins Kashmir regional election
Jammu and Kashmir politician Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra formally charged with being member of terror group, raising funds for terrorist outfits.
Violence alien to Kashmiri culture. Now there is new beginning and determined efforts to regain this land's lost glory: President Kovind.
Kashmir to acquire its rightful place as India's 'crowning glory', says President Kovind
Pakistan: Kashmiri refugees in Balochistan show scant interest in PoK polls