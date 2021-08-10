Left Menu

SCs, STs notified under 1950 orders to be enumerated in Census 2021: MHA

The Census 2021 exercise, when carried out, will enumerate only those SCs and STs that were notified through the constitutional orders of 1950, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Parliament on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:09 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Census 2021 exercise, when carried out, will enumerate only those SCs and STs that were notified through the constitutional orders of 1950, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Parliament on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government is planning to undertake a caste census along with the General Decennial Census 2021, Rai said, "In Census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated."

"The Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 was conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the then Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) in rural and urban areas respectively and the SECC 2011 data, excluding the caste data, have been finalised and published by MoRD and HUPA," he added. The minister also said that there is no proposal to release the caste data at this stage.

"The Office of the Registrar General, India had provided logistics and technical support in conducting the SECC-2011. The raw caste data have been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for classification and categorisation of the data. As informed by MoSJE, there is no proposal to release the caste data at this stage," he stated. (ANI)

