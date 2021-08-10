Left Menu

Ruckus in RS direct consequence of govt's mischievous strategy of dividing Oppn: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:32 IST
Ruckus in RS direct consequence of govt's mischievous strategy of dividing Oppn: Cong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday said the pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha is a direct consequence of the ''mischievous'' strategy of the government to divide the Opposition by not allowing a discussion on a repeal of three farm laws.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition members wanted a discussion on a repeal of the three laws and the ongoing farmers' agitation, but the government listed a discussion on the problems facing the farm sector instead.

''Tuesday's pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha is a direct consequence of the mischievous strategy of the government to divide the Opposition and its refusal to discuss the repeal of the three farm laws and the ongoing agitation of farmers,'' he said.

The former Union minister said a bill to privatise the General Insurance Corporation (GIC) will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. ''All opposition parties, including those friendly to the (ruing) BJP, want it referred to a select committee. But the government is adamantly refusing,'' he added.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes on Tuesday after Opposition members protested the taking up of a discussion on farmers' problems.

Some Opposition members climbed atop the table occupied by Rajya Sabha officials in the Well, with one of them throwing the official file at the chair soon after the House was adjourned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021