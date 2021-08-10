After 30 years, Naxal-dominated tribal village in Chhattisgarh gets electricity, PHC, roads

By Tanmay Sakalley After a long wait of over 30 years, villagers in Naxal-dominated Tarrem village on the border area of Sukma-Bijapur district now have their own primary health centre (PHC), a school, electricity connection, roads among other civic facilities.

Residents of Tarrem village, over 500 kilometres away from the capital city Raipur, were deprived of basic facilities as the region became a victim of Naxal violence after 1980. It has now primary healthcare, Anganwadi centres, a ration shop and roads. The village was once a trade centre for forest products like mahua, tamarind, chironji (calumpang nuts) and bamboo and was located on the trade route of Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh and Telengana in the 1980s.

Speaking to ANI, District Collector Ritesh Agarwal said, "During 80s, Tarrem and Jagargunda were known as trade centres for forest products. There were roads, an ashram (shelter school), health facility, electricity, bus routes etc. The villagers were living a normal life but after the 80s due to the stronghold of the Naxals, they demolished all the government infrastructures. They closed roads due to which villagers were forced to shift to Awapalli and Bijapur." Many villagers had to migrate from their native places due to violence by Naxals.

The District Collector further informed that the administration faced obstruction from Naxals during the construction of roads and many security personnel also lost their lives. "We have faced many challenges during the construction of roads from Bijapur to Awapalli to Basaguda. Many jawans were killed during the construction of roads, many times roads were cut by Naxals and construction vehicles were also set on fire," Agarwal said.

"On January 1, we have inaugurated a police station in Tarrem. After that, we have started constructing a road from Basaguda as well as electricity lines were also laid from Basaguda which is 15 kilometres from Tarrem," he added. There was a time when villagers from Chinnagelur and Peddagelur use to go to Basaguda on foot in order to get ration in absence of roads.

"However, now we have opened a ration shop in Tarrem which is beneficial for nearby villages. We have opened a primary health centre and Anganwadi in Tarrem. In May-June, the electricity reached Tarrem village. We are trying to cover as many villages as possible for developmental works," said the District Collector. The Bijapur district administration with the help of security forces began focusing on roads, electricity, health infrastructure and other basic facilities for the villagers of Tarrem and other surrounding villages.

A villager of Tarrem, Kusum said, "My village got the electricity line three months ago. Earlier we were living in dark. The children of Tarrem village travelled to Basaguda for schooling. But now we are getting a school built here also. Panchayat Bhawan, godown, and health facility have also been established here." On April 3, 2021, as many as 22 soldiers were killed, and 31 sustained injuries in the encounter with Naxals in the forest of Tekulagudem and Jonaguda which is only 10-12 kilometres from Tarrem village. (ANI)

