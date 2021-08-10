L'Equipe says Messi passes PSG medical test
Lionel Messi has passed his medical test ahead of his signing with French soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.
"Lionel Messi has successfully passed his medical test," the newspaper's video channel reported.
