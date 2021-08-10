Left Menu

Sikkim Governor given additional charge of Manipur, Arunachal Governor given Mizoram's additional responsibility

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday was given the additional charge of Manipur while Arunachal Pradesh Governor B. D. Mishra was given the additional responsibility of Mizoram, a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Ram Nath Kovind. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday was given the additional charge of Manipur while Arunachal Pradesh Governor B. D. Mishra was given the additional responsibility of Mizoram, a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read, "Shri Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim is appointed to discharge the functions of the Governor of Manipur, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Najma A. Heptulla, Governor of Manipur."

"Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram," it further said. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

