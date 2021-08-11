New Zealand sets up new oversight board for central bank

New Zealand said on Wednesday it will set up a new governance board for its central bank that would be responsible for all non-monetary policy decisions, following a series of reforms around the bank's mandates.

The changes are part of a two-phase review of laws that govern the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), kicked off by the center-left Labour-led government in 2017, which also elevated financial stability, employment, and housing affordability as priorities for the bank. The most recent reforms include the appointment of a new statutory board responsible for all decision-making, other than monetary policy, rather than a single decision-maker.

A bill enacting the changes was passed on Tuesday, replacing parts of a 1989 law that relates to the central bank's high-level objectives, powers, functions, governance, and funding arrangements. "Our new legislation clarifies what we're here to achieve, including promoting and protecting financial stability and ultimately the prosperity and well-being of all New Zealanders," RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said after the bill was passed that the legislation would make New Zealand's financial system fit for purpose. The new bill provides a financial policy remit to be issued by the minister that sets out matters for the RBNZ and gives the minister the ability to direct the bank to maintain a minimum level of capital, Robertson said.

To prepare for the change, the minister will appoint members to a transition board that will later make up the new board, the RBNZ said. Under the new changes, the RBNZ governor will serve as a member of the new board and remains chair of the Monetary Policy Committee, which determines New Zealand's interest rate settings.

The first part of the two-phase review formally added employment and inflation targeting to the bank's monetary policy mandate, changes that were enacted in legislation in 2019. The second phase, the RBNZ Bill, more widely reviewed the central bank's financial stability role and broader governance arrangements.

The government earlier this year tasked the central bank with considering the impact its monetary and financial policy was having on housing prices in an effort to calm the country's red-hot property market. However, ANZ Bank Chief New Zealand Economist Sharon Zollner described the changes as "a tidy-up, not a power grab" by the government, which sets best practices for regulatory bodies.

"Under the previous Reserve Bank Act the independence and single decision-maker model that was designed with the implementation of monetary policy in mind bled into other areas," Zollner said. "But that led to a setup that isn't in line with accepted best practice in terms of decision-making and accountability for powerful but unelected public sector organizations such as regulators."

