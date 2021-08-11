Left Menu

Last rites of Army soldier found dead in J-K's Rajouri performed in UP's Etah

The last rites of Indian Army soldier, Arvind Chauhan who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Rajouri Garrison area of Jammu and Kashmir were performed on Wednesday in his native village Bijauri, Etah in Uttar Pradesh.

Visuals from the last rite ceremony. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
People of the village mourned the death of the soldier.

"On August 8, 2021, at about 2000 hours, a 24 years old Army soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri Garrison (J&K). Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to death," an official spokesperson of the Indian Army said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

