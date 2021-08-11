Left Menu

Odisha reports 1,078 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Odisha reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 9,90,075 the state health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 9,90,075 the state health department informed on Wednesday. The state also reported 1,319 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 972,710. As per the state data, 6,630 people have died till date of which 65 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 10,682 active cases in the state. Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 372, followed by Cuttack with 147 cases, State Pool with 83 cases, and Jajpur registered 58 new cases. Of the new cases, 626 were reported from quarantine centers and 452 were detected from local tracing.

The state has so far conducted 16,753,488 sample tests for COVID-19. (ANI)

