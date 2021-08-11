Left Menu

India successfully tests DRDO-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile

India has successfully tested the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile off the coast of Odisha's Balasore district.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India has successfully tested the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile off the coast of Odisha's Balasore district. As per the sources, the missile flew for around 150 km with an indigenous cruise engine.

"More tests would be conducted in near future," sources added. Earlier, on July 23 India had successfully test-fired indigenously developed New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG), a Surface to Air Missile defence system in Balasore. It was the second test firing of the 30 km strike-range air defence missile systems in two days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

