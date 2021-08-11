Left Menu

Shanghai stocks edge up while blue-chip index drops

Shanghai stocks rose on Wednesday as real estate and banks rebounded sharply, but the blue-chip index fell, dragged down by healthcare and consumer staple shares. ** The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,532.62 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,015.34. ** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index surged 5.8% as China Evergrande Group's moves to ease its liquidity stress soothed concerns toward the industry.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:15 IST
Shanghai stocks edge up while blue-chip index drops
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai stocks rose on Wednesday as real estate and banks rebounded sharply, but the blue-chip index fell, dragged down by healthcare and consumer staple shares. ** The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,532.62 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,015.34.

** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index surged 5.8% as China Evergrande Group's moves to ease its liquidity stress soothed concerns toward the industry. **The healthcare sub-index dropped 1.7%, while the consumer staples sub-index fell 1.6%. Both indexes gained more than 0.9% yesterday.

** Evergrande said late on Tuesday it was in discussions with several third-party investors on the proposed sale of certain assets. The stock surged as much as 12% in Hong Kong. ** Market expectations of a new rule to cap the land price premium at 15% by the Ministry of National Resources also boosted confidence in the sector. The policy if implemented would cut developers' cost of land purchases.

** Guosen Securities wrote in a note that despite lingering pressure on China's real estate sector, the chance of further substantial tightening was becoming slimmer. Investors are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for developers' credit issuance, so valuations could be repaired, the brokerage wrote. ** Banking shares also rose, with the banks sub-index finishing up 1%, as investors bet lenders' asset quality will improve along with developers' financial health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021