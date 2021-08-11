Kuwait wealth fund appoints Al-Ajeel as interim managing director - source
Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:43 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
The Kuwait Investment Authority, the oil-rich Gulf country's sovereign wealth fund, has appointed Badr al-Ajeel as interim managing director pending a permanent appointment for this position, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Also Read: Wildfire engulfs houses in suburbs of Athens
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gulf
Advertisement