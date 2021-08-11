Left Menu

YV Subba Reddy sworn in as TTD Board Chairman again

New Members for the new TTD Board would also be appointed by the government soon, the official added.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:59 IST
YV Subba Reddy sworn in as TTD Board Chairman again
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Senior YSRC leader YV Subba Reddy was once again sworn in as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala here on Wednesday. Subba Reddy, maternal uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, had earlier served as TTD Board Chairman for two years till recently and after a gap of two months he was re-appointed in the post by the state government earlier this month, a temple official told PTI.

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy administered the oath of office and secrecy to YV Subba Reddy inside the hill temple on the occasion. New Members for the new TTD Board would also be appointed by the government soon, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021