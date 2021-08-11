YV Subba Reddy sworn in as TTD Board Chairman again

Senior YSRC leader YV Subba Reddy was once again sworn in as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala here on Wednesday. Subba Reddy, maternal uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, had earlier served as TTD Board Chairman for two years till recently and after a gap of two months he was re-appointed in the post by the state government earlier this month, a temple official told PTI.

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy administered the oath of office and secrecy to YV Subba Reddy inside the hill temple on the occasion. New Members for the new TTD Board would also be appointed by the government soon, the official added.

