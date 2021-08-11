Left Menu

Fitch downgrades Huarong industrial's ratings, citing weak linkage with parent

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it has downgraded the rating of Huarong Industrial Investment & Management Co, after reassessing its linkage with its troubled parent to "weak" from "strong". The long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating of Huarong Industrial, a unit of bad loan company Huarong Asset Management has been cut to "CCC" from "BB", Fitch said in a statement.

It also cited an ongoing lack of a refinancing plan for its debts maturing in 2022.

