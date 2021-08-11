Hong Kong shares close up as developers gain
Hong Kong shares edged up on Wednesday as developer China Evergrande Group's plans to sell certain assets heal confidence in real estate companies. **Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle rose 4.7%, Evergrande Property Services gained 8.9%. ** Market expectations of a new rule to cap the land price premium at 15% by Ministry of National Resources also boosted confidence in the sector.
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong shares edged up on Wednesday as developer China Evergrande Group's plans to sell certain assets heal confidence in real estate companies. **The Hang Seng index rose 0.2%, to 26,660.16, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%, to 9,548.13 points.
**Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index closed up 4.5%. **Hang Seng Healthcare Index went down 2.5%.
**China's heavily indebted Evergrande Group surged 7.8% after it confirmed it was in talks about the sale of a stake in EV, property management units. **Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle rose 4.7%, Evergrande Property Services gained 8.9%.
** Market expectations of a new rule to cap the land price premium at 15% by the Ministry of National Resources also boosted confidence in the sector. The policy if implemented would cut developers' cost of land purchases. ** Guosen Securities wrote in a note that despite lingering pressure on China's real estate sector, the chance of further substantial tightening becomes slimmer. Investors are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for developers' credit issues, so valuations could be repaired, the brokerage wrote.
** Banking shares also jumped, with the financials sub-index closing up 1%, as investors bet lenders' asset quality will improve along with developers' financial health. **Index heavyweights Meituan and Tencent dropped 0.7% and 0.4% respectively, both shares jumped more than 5% yesterday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Verdict expected in trial of 1st person charged under Hong Kong security law
China reports 71 new COVID-19 cases on July 26 vs 76 a day earlier
TIMELINE-Trial of first person charged under Hong Kong security law
Olympics-Shooting-China win 10m air pistol mixed team gold
Olympics-Shooting-China's Jiang, Pang outduel Russian pair to win mixed team pistol gold