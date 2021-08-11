SC directs Centre to comply with dates announced for counselling of NEET-MDS 2021

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to comply with the dates announced by it for the counselling of NEET-MDS 2021 so that process of admissions is completed within the timeline. A Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah recorded the statement of the Centre that it has decided to conduct NEET-MDS 2021 counselling from August 20 and will conclude it on October 10, 2021.

The Bench while noting that students' grievance has been addressed, it disposed of the plea filed by BDS students. It directed the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to comply with the counselling dates announced by it. Earlier, the apex court had observed that the delay in holding the counselling was affecting the future of the students and it would lead to serious consequences to the students, who have been waiting after the test results were announced on December 31, 2020.

The plea filed by NEET-MDS aspirants and who hold a BDS degree, sought directions to conduct separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 2021 and not wait for NEET-PG counselling for commencement of MDS counselling. They challenged the "unjust and infinite delay" caused by the MCC in announcing the counselling schedule for NEET-MDS 2021. (ANI)

