Coriander futures rise on spot demand

11-08-2021
Coriander prices on Wednesday rose Rs 116 to Rs 7,124 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trends at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for August delivery went up Rs 116, or 1.66 percent, to Rs 7,124 per quintal with an open interest of 1,310 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

