College students from Chandigarh say online classes not enough for proper knowledge

As colleges in Chandigarh reopen on Wednesday, students say that online classes are not enough for proper knowledge as they prefer physical classes. Talking to ANI, students of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College in Sector 26, Chandigarh said that they find it hard to grab important concepts during online classes.

Iqbalpreet Singh, a student said, "I feel so happy that the colleges have finally opened. There is no way one can study well during online classes; physical classes are any day better. The body is much at rest at home, and one does not bother to put in enough efforts." "Why were just the colleges closed when all the offices and shops were open? We could catch COVID-19 anywhere. One can only learn properly at college/school, home is no place for proper education," he added.

Advertisement

Adding to it, Jaspreet Singh, a student said, "The system of online education is a failure. Maximum students cannot grab the concepts online." A second-year student, Jaskaran Singh said, "Two semesters have passed sitting at home, I feel the third one will too. The understanding of the subject is limited during online classes, and so is the interaction with the professors. The way doubts are cleared during physical classes, it can never be done in online classes."

A thermal screening of every student who was entering the college premises was done. The Chandigarh administration had ordered the reopening of institutions of higher education for the ongoing classes on or after August 11, 2021. The institutes were directed to follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour and use a hybrid model of teaching (offline+online), taking into consideration the academic requirements, circumstances, infrastructure of the Institution, Directorate of Higher Education, Chandigarh, said the notice.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)