'Chhari-Sthapana' ceremony performed at Shri Amareshwar Temple in Srinagar

'Chhari Sthapana,' a ritual in connection with the ongoing Amarnath yatra, was performed by a group of sadhus at Shri Amareshwar Temple here on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:37 IST
Visuals from the Shri Amareshwar Temple. Image Credit: ANI
'Chhari Sthapana,' a ritual in connection with the ongoing Amarnath yatra, was performed by a group of sadhus at Shri Amareshwar Temple here on Wednesday. According to the official release, the ceremony was performed by chanting a Vedic hymn at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara by a group of Sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri.

The ceremony lasted for about two hours. Chhari-Mubarak (Holy Mace), one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati will be kept in the temple for 'darshan' till it leaves for the main course of pilgrimage on August 22.

The devotees who will strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols will be allowed to have 'darshan' of Holy Mace kept from 10 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 7 pm. Traditional 'Chhari-Pujan' will be performed on August 13, on the occasion of 'Nag-Panchami' (Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami) at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar.

'The True Trust', founded by Mahant Deependra Giri in the year 2004, has made all the necessary arrangements like yesteryears for the main course of pilgrimage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

