Messi says he's hungry to win trophies at Paris St Germain

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris St Germain and that he still had the hunger to win more trophies.

"That's why I am here. It's an ambitious club," Messi told a news conference. "You can see they're ready to fight for everything."

Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club.

