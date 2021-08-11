Messi says he's hungry to win trophies at Paris St Germain
Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris St Germain and that he still had the hunger to win more trophies. "That's why I am here. It's an ambitious club," Messi told a news conference. "You can see they're ready to fight for everything." Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:55 IST
- Country:
- France
Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris St Germain and that he still had the hunger to win more trophies.
"That's why I am here. It's an ambitious club," Messi told a news conference. "You can see they're ready to fight for everything."
Advertisement
Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Messi
- Barcelona
- French
- Lionel Messi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cuban Embassy in Paris says its building was attacked with Molotov cocktails
Cuban Embassy in Paris says it was attacked with petrol bombs
Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked with petrol bombs, France beefs up security
Paris police investigates bomb attack on Cuban embassy
Cuba says its Paris embassy targeted by gasoline bombs