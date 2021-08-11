Model Tenancy Act circulated for amending rental laws suitably for future tenancies

With the approval of the Union Cabinet, Model Tenancy Act (MTA) has been circulated to all States / Union Territories (UTs) on 7th June 2021 for adoption by way of enacting fresh legislation or amending existing rental laws suitably for future tenancies. Model Tenancy Act aims to promote rental housing by balancing and protecting the interests of both the tenants and landlords by regulating renting of premises in an efficient and transparent manner through an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute resolution.

To ensure speedy dispute resolution it is provisioned that Rent Court and Rent Tribunal both shall endeavour to dispose of the cases within sixty days and in case of delay in disposal, reasons for delay are mandated to be recorded in writing. For disputes related to essential services, it is provided that the Rent Authority, after examining the matter, may pass an interim order directing restoration of supply of essential services immediately. Further, Rent Authority shall conduct an enquiry within one month of filing of application by the tenant in this regard.

Under the provisions of MTA, the information and documents submitted by landlord and tenant for intimation of tenancy will be in the sole custody of Rent Authority.

Unless otherwise agreed between landlord and tenant in the tenancy agreement, roles and responsibilities on both parties have been clearly delineated in schedule-II of the Act. This will help in avoiding disputes between landlord and tenant and will not hinder flexibility in the framing tenancy agreement.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)