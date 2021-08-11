Left Menu

Gadkari stresses importance of fast decision making for Infrastructure development

Talking about GPS based tracking system Shri Gadkari said that presentations have been received from international companies and a concrete policy will be made in three months time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:35 IST
The minister said the decision has been taken to make Detail Project Reports (DPR) more than 3 times the project. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari stressed the importance of time-bound, transparent and fast decision making for Infrastructure development. Addressing CII 's annual meeting he said due to collective team spirit and contribution from all the stakeholders, even in the Covid pandemic good results could be achieved. He said though we have a world record of making 38 KMs per day his target is going upto more than 100 KMs per day. The minister said the decision has been taken to make Detail Project Reports (DPR) more than 3 times the project.

Talking about GPS based tracking system Shri Gadkari said that presentations have been received from international companies and a concrete policy will be made in three months time. He said now within a year it will be possible to go from Delhi to Dehradun in two hours, Delhi to Haridwar in two hours, Delhi to Chandigarh in two hours and within 6 months, it will be Delhi to Jaipur within one and half hours. The Minister said new roads and green connectivity are very important.

(With Inputs from PIB)

