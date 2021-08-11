Left Menu

Gauteng Education concerned at sexual assault of Grade 1 learner

According to initial reports, the incident allegedly occurred on Monday, 02 August 2021, during school hours when a girl learner requested to use the bathroom.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his anger at the alleged sexual assault of a Grade 1 learner at Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve, Tshwane.

The learner informed her mother the following day that she was allegedly raped by a General Assistant at the school.

"We are disturbed and angered by the allegations of a sexual assault of a Grade 1 at Khensani Primary in Soshanguve. We always strive to make our schools safe havens for our learners and are angry that a young girl has allegedly been raped at one of our schools. We call on everyone with any information that can help in this matter to contact law enforcement agencies," Lesufi said on Monday.

Lesufi said the department's psychosocial unit has already visited the school and offered support to the family of the learner.

"We can further confirm that the learner received medical attention and is not back at school yet. A case has been opened with the police.

"We condemn any actions which place our learners in danger and will continue to call on the police to act swiftly on such matters so that we can continue to ensure that our schools are safe for all learners," the MEC said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

