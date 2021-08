BRIEF-White House Will Call On OPEC And Its Oil-Producing Allies To Boost Oil Production - CNBC

Aug 11 (Reuters) -

* WHITE HOUSE WILL CALL ON OPEC AND ITS OIL-PRODUCING ALLIES TO BOOST PRODUCTION IN AN EFFORT TO COMBAT CLIMBING GASOLINE PRICES - CNBC Source text : [ID:https://cnb.cx/3fTJzmG] Further company coverage: [ ]

