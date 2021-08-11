U.S. to call on OPEC and its allies to increase oil production - CNBC
The White House said OPEC+'s decision to gradually ease production cuts is "simply not enough" during a "critical moment in the global recovery," the report added. U.S. officials spoke with representatives from OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia this week, as well as with representatives from the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC+ members, according to the CNBC report. The White House was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment on the report.
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is expected to call on OPEC and its oil-producing allies to boost oil production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices, CNBC reported on Wednesday. The White House said OPEC+'s decision to gradually ease production cuts is "simply not enough" during a "critical moment in the global recovery," the report added.
U.S. officials spoke with representatives from OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia this week, as well as with representatives from the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC+ members, according to the CNBC report. "We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in the statement reviewed by CNBC.
"Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery," Sullivan said in the statement. The White House was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment on the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Sullivan
- Saudi
- United Arab
- U.S.
- OPEC
- CNBC
- Arabia
- The White House
- Jake Sullivan
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia equities tick up, as investors look to the U.S.
U.S. viewership of Tokyo Games climbs to 19.8 million on 2nd night of competition
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Olympics-U.S. viewership of Tokyo Games climbs to 19.8 mln on 2nd night
Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Japan women shock undefeated U.S. in pool round