One-month-old elephant calf found dead

The carcass of a one-month-old elephant calf was found in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, forest officials said. The calf was surrounded by a herd of elephants and the Forest Department personnel drove it away to get the carcass to find out the cause of the death, the officials said.

