Kinnaur landslide: 50 to 60 people feared trapped, says Himachal CM; PM Modi assures all support in rescue ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur following a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur which claimed the lives of two people and trapped over 50 people under the debris. The prime minister assured CM Thakur of all possible support for the ongoing rescue operations in the landslide that occurred on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Nugulsari area of Kinnaur.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations," tweeted Prime Minister's office. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, two people have been confirmed killed in the incident, and teams of the Army, the ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police have been sent to the spot to undertake rescue operations.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the prime minister and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji took detailed information about the situation on the phone from us, regarding the tragic accident in Nugulsari, Kinnaur." According to the Thakur, about 50-60 people are feared to be trapped under the debris and search operations for the missing persons are underway.

"50-60 people could be trapped in the debris following a landslide on a road in Nugulsari area of Kinnaur district. Four people including the driver and conductor of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying passengers that was trapped in the debris have been rescued," he said. While the Army, ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police have been sent to the spot to undertake rescue operations, they have been hindered due to falling boulders.

"Teams of Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), NDRF and police are on the spot for rescue operation. Sliding and shooting stones are continuing. The rescue teams are trying to start the rescue operation," said the Chief Minister. ITBP personnel of 17th battalion, 19th battalion and 43rd battalion have reached the landslide site and according to spokesperson Vivek Pandy, 40 people are believed to be trapped under the debris.

"Around 200 jawans of three battalions of ITBP are the spot where landslide is happening. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous," he said. Four vehicles including a bus and a truck reported trapped in the rubble. Casualties feared," ITBP said earlier.

Kinnaur MLA JS Negi told ANI that a few cars are also believed to be trapped, while two persons have been rescued so far. "The landslide incident has taken place near Nigulsari. A bus is buried under the rubble there. A few cars and a truck are suspected to be trapped. The bus driver and one more person rescued. ITBP rescue teams at the spot, operation hindered due to falling boulders," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda urged party workers to extend all possible help in the affected area. "Landslide in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh is extremely disturbing as many people are reported to be trapped. ITBP teams have been deployed for rescue. I request the party workers to extend all possible help in affected areas. My prayers for the well-being of the people," he tweeted. (ANI)

