White House: OPEC+ oil output 'not enough', could harm global recovery

The Biden administration has urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost production, saying current output is "simply not enough" and could threaten the current global economic recovery, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in the a statement, also said the administration was engaging OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets.

