Expedition to scale five virgin peaks in Teram Shehr Glacier flagged off

The Indian Army mountaineers from the Ladakh Scouts Regiment will attempt scaling APSARASAS I, APSARASAS II, APSARASAS III, PT-6940 and PT-7140 simultaneously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:44 IST
The ceremony at Base Camp was attended by troops deployed in Siachen Base Camp and local Indian Army Veterans. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)
  • Country:
  • India

An expedition to simultaneously scale five virgin peaks located in Teram Shehr Glacier, near Siachen Glacier was flagged off by Major General Akash Kaushik, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps from Siachen Base Camp on 09 Aug 2021. The Indian Army mountaineers from the Ladakh Scouts Regiment will attempt scaling APSARASAS I, APSARASAS II, APSARASAS III, PT-6940 and PT-7140 simultaneously. The ceremony at Base Camp was attended by troops deployed in Siachen Base Camp and local Indian Army Veterans.

(With Inputs from PIB)

