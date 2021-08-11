DPE brings out Public Sector Enterprises Survey on CPSEs performance

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance, Government of India annually brings out the Public Sector Enterprises Survey on the performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The Public Enterprises Survey 2019-20 has been laid in the Lok Sabha on 6th August 2021 and in the Rajya Sabha on 9th August 2021 respectively.

The Public Enterprises (PE) Survey 2019-20 is the 60th in the series. PE Survey which is a 100% enumeration of the CPSE universe, captures essential statistical data for all CPSEs on various financial and physical parameters. PE Survey divides CPSEs into five sectors namely Agriculture, Mining & Exploration, Manufacturing, Processing & Generation, Services, and Enterprises Under Construction and further into 21 cognate groups. The Survey covers those CPSE's wherein the Government of India holds more than 50% equity. Subsidiaries of these companies, if registered in India, in which CPSE(s) has more than 50% equity stake are also categorised as CPSEs. As per the PE Survey 2019-20 as of 31st March 2020, there are 256 operational CPSEs.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Highlights of the performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), during 2019-20 are as under:

· Total Paid-up Capital in all CPSEs as of 31.3.2020 stood at Rs 3,10,737 crore.

· Total Financial Investment in all CPSEs was Rs 21,58,877 crore.

· Capital Employed in all CPSEs was Rs 31,16,455 crore.

· Gross Revenue from Operations of 256 operating CPSEs during the Financial Year 2019-20 was Rs 24,61,712 crore.

· Profit of 171 profit-making CPSEs stood at Rs 1,38,112 crore in Financial Year 2019-20.

· Loss of 84 loss-making CPSEs was Rs 44,817 crore in Financial Year 2019-20.

· Reserves and Surplus of all CPSEs stood at Rs 9,57,579 crore as of March 31, 2020.

· Net Worth of all CPSEs was Rs 12,35,706 crore as of March 31, 2020.

· Dividend declared/paid by 105 CPSEs in Financial Year 2019-20 stood at Rs 72,136 crore.

· Contribution of all CPSEs to Central Exchequer by way of excise duty, customs duty, GST, corporate tax, interest on Central Government loans, dividend, and other duties and taxes stood at Rs 3,76,425 crore in Financial Year 2019-20.

· Foreign Exchange Earnings of CPSEs through the export of goods and services stood at Rs 1,21,756 crore in Financial Year 2019-20.

The complete PE Survey Report 2019-20 can be accessed at https://dpe.gov.in/.

