Left Menu

Swiss government rejects call to ban fossil fuels from 2050

Switzerland is in a good position to achieve its target of achieving net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the government said on Wednesday, rejecting a campaign that wants to ban fossil fuels.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:48 IST
Swiss government rejects call to ban fossil fuels from 2050
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Switzerland is in a good position to achieve its target of achieving net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the government said on Wednesday, rejecting a campaign that wants to ban fossil fuels. The government has come up with a counterproposal to the so-called Glacier Initiative referendum drive, which wants to limit the impact of climate change in the Alpine country.

The topic has become sensitive in Switzerland, where dry summers, heavy rains and snow-scarce winters are among the expected consequences of unchecked climate change. The campaign "for a healthy climate (Glacier Initiative)" collected enough signatures in 2019 for a binding vote to be held under the Swiss system of direct democracy.

The vote, which is due by 2024, wants a ban on the sale of fossil fuels such as oil, gasoline, or diesel in Switzerland after 2050, with some small exceptions. The government said it shared their concerns and wanted to reach the same goal of reaching net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"As a particularly affected Alpine country Switzerland has a vested interest in limiting climate change," the government said. "However, the initiative goes too far for the Federal Council (government) in certain areas," it added. "Switzerland is strong in innovation and finance and therefore in a good position to achieve the net zero target by 2050."

The government said it opposed a ban on fossil fuels from 2050 and would also like the new measures to take into account the special situation of mountain regions. The government also said the army, police and rescue services should still be allowed to use fossil fuels after 2050. It also doubted whether greenhouse gas emissions could be offset, saying there was limited capacity for permanent CO2 storage in Switzerland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021