UNSMIL concerned about abduction of senior government official

Unidentified armed men abducted Mr Fraitis with his colleague on 2 August 2021, following Mr Fraitis’ visit to GNU premises in Tripoli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:04 IST
The Mission calls on Libyan authorities to fully investigate all alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNSMILibya)
  • Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is deeply concerned about the abduction and disappearance of Mr Rida Faraj Fraitis, Chief of Staff for the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Unidentified armed men abducted Mr Fraitis with his colleague on 2 August 2021, following Mr Fraitis' visit to GNU premises in Tripoli. The fate and whereabouts of both Mr Fraitis and his colleague remain unknown and UNSMIL fears for their safety and security.

The Mission expresses further concern about individuals who have taken on roles in support of Libya's democratic transition and State institutions being targeted in this manner which has serious implications for the peace and reconciliation process and for the full unification of national institutions.

UNSMIL has documented a number of cases of illegal arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of citizens, officials, journalists, civil society members and human rights defenders in the past year. "Under international human rights law, no one may be arbitrarily arrested or detained. Torture, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings are strictly prohibited as are abductions and kidnappings," said Mr Ján Kubiš, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL.

The Mission calls on Libyan authorities to fully investigate all alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. "Libya must end the entrenched culture of impunity in the country", stressed Mr Kubis.

(With Inputs from APO)

