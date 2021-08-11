Left Menu

NTPC plans to raise term loans worth up to Rs 5,000 cr

The bids would be opened the same day at 11.30 am, according to a letter by NTPC to financial institutions.The loans would be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing or new capacity addition programmes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:17 IST
NTPC plans to raise term loans worth up to Rs 5,000 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC on Wednesday invited proposals for raising term loans worth up to Rs 5,000 crore.

The power producer has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for raising the amount and financial institutions can submit bids till 11 am on August 26, 2021. The bids would be opened the same day at 11.30 am, according to a letter by NTPC to financial institutions.

The loans would be utilised towards capital expenditure for ongoing or new capacity addition programmes. These include takeover of projects, buying out Government of India's equity stake in PSUs under the disinvestment programme, renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, renovation & modernisation programmes of various projects, refinancing of loans and general corporate purposes.

The minimum amount of loan offered by banks/ financial institutions shall be Rs 500 crore and in multiples of Rs 500 crore thereafter, as per the company.

In case of two bidders quoting the same rates, preference will be given to bidder quoting rates linked to benchmark other than T-bill (Treasury bill). Still, if more than one offer is available at the lowest rate of interest, the allocation would be made on a pro-rata basis to the lowest bidders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021